​​Effective, 8:00 a.m., May 18, 2021, eligibility in the provincial age-based immunization program for FIRST DOSES moves to 16 years of age and older for the entire province, including the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District. This applies to all immunization clinics: booked appointments, pharmacies, drive-thru/walk-in, and mobile.

Reminder to residents that clinic availability is based on vaccine availability, and demand for appointments outweighs the current supply.

Residents are encouraged to consider booking immunization at their local pharmacy, or attending a drive-thru or walk-in clinic. With the introduction of booked appointments through pharmacies, and the allocation of increased doses for drive-thru and walk-in clinics, there are fewer booked appointments available at SHA clinics.

Details on pharmacy immunizations can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies.

Details on drive-thru and walk-in clinics can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax.

Age Eligibility

Eligibility criteria for FIRST DOSES moves to age 16 and older – note that only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use with residents aged 16 and 17.

A school immunization program for those aged 16-17 will be introduced in June, although eligible residents of this age can be immunized at any of the clinics currently offering the Pfizer vaccine.

Eligibility criteria for SECOND DOSES remains unchanged at 85 years and older OR anyone of any age who received their first dose before February 15.

Eligible groups include:

First Doses

​all individuals 16 years of age and older

Second Doses

all individuals 85 years of age and older,

all individuals who had their first dose before February 15,

individuals diagnosed with or being treated for cancer, who will receive a letter of confirmation,

individuals who have received solid organ transplants, who will receive a letter of confirmation.

Residents can book online* 24/7 at saskatchewan.ca/COVID-19 vaccine.

For those needing additional support, booking is also available by phone at 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829). The call centre is open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., 7 days per week.

*Booked appointments are currently available at many participating pharmacies. Online booking through SHA’s Patient Booking System for second dose immunizations is expected to begin later this week.

Drive-Thru & Walk-In Immunization Clinics

Scheduled for May 17-22.



Please ensure you check the most up-to-date information at www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax before attending any drive-thru/walk-in clinic. Vaccine supply remains limited so as a result drive-thru/walk-in clinics may run out of a specific vaccine brand, or close early, depending on demand.



These clinics are available to anyone 16 years of age and older for first doses, or for second doses those aged 85 and older OR who had their first does before February 15.

Note that Moderna clinics are only able to serve residents 18 years and older.

LOCATION DRIVE-THRU WALK-IN Assiniboia 201 3rd Ave W (Prince of Wales Cultural & Recreational Centre)May 21PFIZER

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Big River 606 1st Street N (Community Hall)May 18PFIZER

2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Buffalo Narrows 310 Davey Street (Buffalo Narrows Health Centre)May 18MODERNA

12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Gravelbourg 310 4th Ave E (Le Palestre Rink)May 21PFIZER

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Humboldt 619 17 Street (Jubilee Hall Door #9 – Humboldt Uniplex)May 20PFIZER

12:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Kindersley 904 9th Avenue West (Elks Hall)May 18MODERNA

9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Lanigan 21 Downing Drive (Lanigan Town Hall)May 21PFIZER

9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Leader Leader Friendship Centre (135 1 St W.)May 17MODERNA

9:00 a.m – 2:30 p.m. Lloydminster 5521 49 Avenue (Exhibition Grounds)May 17, May 19PFIZER

9:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.mMay 20PFIZER9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.mMay 22PFIZER

12:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m Macklin Highway 31 (Macklin & District Communiplex )May 18PFIZER

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 – 3:00 p.m. Maple Creek 218 Maple St. (Maple Creek Legion Hall)May 20MODERNA

3:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Martensville 901 3rd St North (Northridge Centennial Community Centre )May 21PFIZER

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Melville 575 2nd Avenue West (Horizon Credit Union Centre )May 22PFIZER

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Moose Jaw 750 Lillooet Street WestMay 17MODERNA

8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 250 Thatcher Drive (Exhibition Grounds)May 19-20PFIZER

8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. North Battleford 391 Yellowhead Highway #16 May 17-18, May 22PFIZER

9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Pinehouse Hilltop Avenue (Pinehouse Health Centre)May 18MODERNA

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Ponteix 428 2 AveMay 20MODERNA

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Prince Albert #1 Pine Street – HWY 2 North- RM #491 (Thorpe’s Industry – access via Central Ave across the river) May 21-22PFIZER

9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Regina International Trade Centre – Evraz Place (entry from Northbound Lewvan Drive only ) May 19-22PFIZER

12:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 170 Sunset Drive (South Leisure Neighbourhood Centre)

May 21PFIZER

9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.2626 Dewdney Avenue East (Glencairn Neighbourhood Centre)

May 17PFIZER

9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Rosetown 816 Highway 4 North (Elks Hall)



May 20MODERNA

9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Rosthern 2001 3rd Street (Community Multipurpose Centre)



May 21PFIZER9:00 a.m. until vaccine supply runs out Saskatoon Prairieland Park (entry from St. Henry Avenue only) May 19-22 PFIZER

8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Turtleford 431 2nd Street S (Turtleford Community Centre)May 18, May 20-21PFIZER

9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Wakaw 201 Main Street (Rec Centre)May 20PFIZER

12:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Warman 501 Centennial Blvd May 22PFIZER

8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Weyburn 1560 New City Garden RoadMay 18MODERNA

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Yorkton 240 Wellington Avenue (St. Mary’s Cultural Centre) May 21-22PFIZER

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

All drive-thru and walk-in clinics will be on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointment is necessary. Residents can attend at their convenience. However, if you have a booked appointment and choose to attend a drive-thru or walk-in clinic, please ensure you cancel this appointment to allow others eligible to take your place.

For additional information on COVID-19 vaccines and immunization, visit saskatchewan.ca/COVID-19 vaccine. ​