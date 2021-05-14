​Effective today, May 14, 2021, eligibility in the provincial age-based immunization program moves to 23 years of age and older, except for residents living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, where it remains at age 18 and older. This applies to all immunization clinics: booked appointments, pharmacies, drive-thru/walk-in, and mobile.

Reminder to residents that clinic availability is based on vaccine availability, and demand for appointments outweighs the current vaccine supply.

Residents are encouraged to consider immunization at their local pharmacy, or at a drive-thru or walk-in clinic.

Details on pharmacy immunizations can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies.

Details on drive-thru and walk-in clinics can be found at http://www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax.

Age Eligibility

Eligibility criteria moves to age 23 and older effective May 14, 2021.It remains18 and older in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District.

Eligible groups include:

all individuals 23 years of age and older,

individuals 18 years of age and older living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District ,

all remaining phase one health care workers,

additional front-line workers and First Responders as identified in this list , and

people with underlying health conditions who are clinically extremely vulnerable through an eligibility letter.

Those over the age of 23 years are able to book online 24/7 at saskatchewan.ca/COVID-19 vaccine.

For those under the current age eligibility, or needing additional support, booking is also available by phone at 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829). The call centre is open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., 7 days per week.

Drive-Thru & Walk-In Immunization Clinics

Scheduled for this week.

These clinics are available to anyone 23 years of age and older, or anyone with valid eligibility letters or other proof of employment required for prioritized frontline workers.

LOCATION DRIVE-THRU WALK-IN Gull Lake May 14

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

7275 Lake Ave. (Gull Lake Community Recreation Complex) Kipling May 13

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

301 6th Ave (Kipling Rec Centre) Melville May 15

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

575 2nd Avenue West (Horizon Credit Union Centre ) Moose Jaw May 15

8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

250 Thatcher Drive (Exhibition Grounds) North Battleford May 14-15

9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

391 Yellowhead Highway #16 Prince Albert May 14

11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

May 15

9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

#1 Pine Street – HWY 2 North- RM #491 (Thorpe’s Industry – access via Central Ave across the river) Regina May 13-16 – 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

International Trade Centre – Evraz Place (entry from Northbound Lewvan Drive only ) May 14

9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

170 Sunset Drive (South Leisure Neighbourhood Centre)May 15

9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

35 Davin Crescent

(Argyle Park Community Centre) Saskatoon May 13-15 – 8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

May 16 – 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. or until vaccine supply is depleted

Prairieland Park (entry from St. Henry Avenue only) Swift Current May 15

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

801 Cheadle St. W Warman May 15

8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

501 Centennial Blvd Yorkton May 13

11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

240 Wellington Avenue (St. Mary’s Cultural Centre)

All drive-thru and walk-in clinics will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Please note that there are a small number of hybrid booked appointment/walk-in clinics, which is indicated at the clinic location – no appointment is necessary to attend these clinics. Residents can attend at their convenience. However, if you have a booked appointment and choose to attend a drive-thru or walk-in clinic, please ensure you cancel this appointment to allow others eligible to take your place.

Please ensure you check the most up-to-date information at www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax before attending any drive-thru/walk-in clinic. Vaccine supply remains limited so as a result drive-thru/walk-in clinics may close early, depending on demand.

For additional information on COVID-19 vaccines and immunization, visit saskatchewan.ca/COVID-19 vaccine.