A 22-year-old male from Regina had his driver’s license suspended and his vehicle impounded during a traffic stop this past Wednesday just north of Bethune on Highway 11.

On April 21, 2021, at approximately 1:00 p.m., an officer with Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services observed a vehicle driving north on Highway 11 at a speed of 158 km/hr, approximately 10 km north of Bethune. The vehicle was stopped and the 22-year-old driver was subsequently arrested for impaired driving. A quantity of open liquor was also seized from the front of the vehicle.

The 22-year-old driver was charged under the Traffic Safety Act for Speeding and was issued a Summary Offence Ticket in the amount of $304. The driver was also charged under the Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act for Possessing Beverage Alcohol in a Vehicle and was issued a Summary Offence Ticket in the amount of $360. The driver also had his driver’s license suspended indefinitely in the province of Saskatchewan and his vehicle was impounded for sixty days.

Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services continue to work diligently to make our roads and communities safe. We need the help of the public in achieving this goal and we thank the public for their support and cooperation. We encourage anyone who witnesses impaired driving or aggressive driving to phone their local police detachment or dial 911.