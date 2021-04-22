This morning, on April 22, 2021, Melville RCMP responded to a complaint of a single vehicle collision on Highway #10 near Duff, SK.

There was one occupant in the vehicle and he was critically injured. He was transported to the Melville Hospital by Emergency Medical Services, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The male was a 33-year-old man from Melville, SK.

An RCMP Collision Reconstruction Analyst from Moose Jaw is investigating the fatal vehicle collision. The family of the deceased has been notified. No name has been released.