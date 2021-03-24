It is with great sadness that the family announces the death of Larry McNaughton. Larry passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 in Echo Lodge, Fort Qu’Appelle with family by his side.

Larry Allan McNaughton was born in Indian Head, SK March 1, 1954. He loved fishing anytime of the year and if not fishing he was found watching curling.

Larry will be deeply missed by his daughter, Tonya (Brian) Missens and family; his son, Trevor McNaughton and family; his mother,

Mabel McNaughton; his brother, Stan (Pat) McNaughton; his sisters, Deb (Carson) and Cindy (Doug) Walsh; and sister-in-law, Jan McNaughton; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Larry was predeceased by his father, Ernie McNaughton and his brother, Tim McNaughton.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Donations in memory of Larry may be made to the

Canadian Cancer Society, Saskatchewan Division, 1910 McIntyre Street, Regina, SK S4P 2R3.