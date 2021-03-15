Spring road bans went into effect as of 12:01 a.m., March 15, 2021, across southern Saskatchewan and will also be in effect in many rural municipalities in other areas of the province. Updates on the status of bans in other regions will be made available through the Highway Hotline and social media.



Spring road bans are used to protect roads and infrastructure during the thawing period when roads are in their most vulnerable state. They work by reducing allowable weights on RM roads and secondary weight highways by 10 to 15 per cent. Typically, road bans are brought in in late March or early April after winter weight restrictions have been lifted.



As spring road bans are enacted on March 15, winter weights for the remainder of the province will also be removed. All current weight restrictions are available at www.saskatchewan.ca/truckingweights or on the Highway Hotline.