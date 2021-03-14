Kamsack RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Jaxon MacDonald of Regina, SK.

Jackson is described as being 5’6” tall with a slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes and wears braces. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas pants and black running shoes.

Jackson was last seen leaving a residence on foot in Madge Lake at approximately 12:30 a.m. on March 14, 2021. His destination was a residence/cottage in the same subdivision, not far away.

Around 100 people from Kamsack Detachment, RCMP Police Dog Services, Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, RCMP and Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers Search and Rescue Teams and the Kamsack Fire Department, as well as numerous members of the public, have been searching for Jaxon by land and air since Sunday.

Door inquiries continue to be conducted; however, many of the properties at the park are seasonal. If residents of the Jubilee Subdivision at Duck Mountain Provincial Park would like the RCMP to check their property (cottage, outbuildings, or ice shacks) to confirm Jaxon is not there, please contact the Kamsack RCMP Detachment to make an individual request/inquiry: 306-542-5560.

Temperatures dropped to -10C ambient overnight Sunday and Jaxon was not dressed appropriately for the weather. Police and Jaxon’s family are concerned for his wellbeing. If anyone has information about Jaxon or his whereabouts, please contact Kamsack RCMP immediately at 306-542-5560 or call 911.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jackson MacDonald is asked to contact Kamsack RCMP at 306-542-5560 or Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP in non-emergencies.