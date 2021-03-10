Michael Riley Obey, a 31-year-old inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre, briefly escaped from custody at approximately 2:30 pm today while on a medical escort in the community.

Obey was taken back into custody by the Regina Police Service and RCMP at approximately 4:30 pm.

Obey is in remand custody for weapons, assault and other charges. During the escape, two correctional officers received serious but non-life threatening injuries. They are being treated for their injuries.

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will be conducting a review into the circumstances of the escape to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

The ministry would like to thank the Regina Police Service and the RCMP for their quick action in taking this individual back into custody.