Betty Jane Worrall (nee Halverson) passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Regina, SK, at the age of 72 years. She was born in Broadview, SK to parents, Harry and Ruby Halverson.

Betty attended Spring Lake country school for six years and then completed the rest of her education in Broadview. She moved to Regina in 1966 and worked for a number of businesses including the Royal Bank, J.I. Case, SAAN Store, Red Apple and Tanjay. Betty had two children that she proudly raised on her own, and her grandson Matthew.

She loved to knit and crochet and sold her crafts at local craft fairs. She also made her own cabbage patch dolls. Betty also loved to watch wrestling with her Dad. Betty enjoyed living at Cedar Wood Manor for six years. She got to know the other residents and always looked forward to her coffee time with them.

Betty is predeceased by her parents, Harry and Ruby Halverson; both grandparents, Arthur and Edith Ferguson, and Simon and Amanda Halverson.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Clay) Bissett, and grandchildren Matthew Worrall, Jordan (Shalisa) Payne and great-grandchildren Zaedyn, Archer and Elsie, Alexander (Hayley) Worrall; her son, Del (Alison) Halverson, and grandchildren Emily (great-granddaughter Ruby), Isabella (Jayden), Sierra (Keenin) and McKenna; as well as her sister, Karen Halverson.

A private graveside service will take place at Broadview Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lung Association, 2308 Arlington Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7J 3L3, the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 1738 Quebec Ave #26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9, or to the Canadian Cancer Society, 1910 McIntyre St, Regina, SK S4P 2R3. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.speersfuneralchapel.com