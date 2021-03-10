John passed away peacefully in Wolseley at the Lakeside Home on Monday, March 1, 2021 at the age of 88 with his family at his side.

John was born on the family farm, south of St. Hubert Mission on July 27, 1932.

He was predeceased by his parents, Maurice and

Armandine; as well as his in-laws, Thomas and Beatrice Blackwood.

John leaves to cherish his memory: Agnes, his loving wife of 53 years; his children: Dean (Tara), and Sean;

seven grandchildren, Tahlia, Xander and Victoria (their mother Cindy), Brooklyn and Jaxon (their mother Lisa), Rylee and Willa; great-grandson Liam; a sister-in-law, Lois Howorth; as well as many nieces and nephews.

John had a love for family, friends and community. If he wasn’t hard at work on the farm, he could be found visiting neighbors, playing cards, or making sure the golf cart was ready for the grandchildren when they visited. Family meant everything to John, it did not matter if you were born in, extended, or brought in – you were loved unconditionally and had to be prepared to take an occasional ribbing.

One of John’s proudest accomplishments was belonging to the International Agriculture Exchange Association. John and Agnes hosted many trainees from around the world whom they accepted in as their extended family and still have a close bond with today. John loved to travel and had the opportunity to visit many of the trainees and their families in their home countries, numerous trips to Mexico and Arizona with close friends, and taking the family on trips. (Thanks for picking up the tab Dad!)

John had a strong faith in God and regularly attended Catholic mass in St. Hubert and later in Whitewood. He took great pride in his French heritage and the church was central to this. He was recognized for preserving and promoting his little French community. John has been called home and has been reunited with his childhood family.

A funeral mass was celebrated in St. Joseph R.C. Church, Whitewood, SK on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. by Rev. Tomy Mandapathil, MST. The funeral mass was livestreamed and a link to the recording is posted on www.tubmanfh.com

A family interment of cremated remains will take place in St. Hubert Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.tubmanfh.com