Prairie Valley School Division issued a statement this morning that they were informed by Public Health officials of three additional cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in individuals associated with Balcarres Community School. As a result, PVSD has announced that all classes at Balcarres Community School are transitioning to online learning with in-class learning expected to resume on February 22. Those considered close contacts have […]
