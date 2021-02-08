The Indian Head RCMP are investigating the theft of a car that occurred at about 7 a.m. this morning in Wolseley. The car was taken from the 600 block of Poplar Street and was involved in a gas and dash in Stoughton at about 11 a.m. The vehicle is a grey 2016 Toyota Corolla with Saskatchewan licence 116 KBB on it. On the 700 block of the same street, a vehicle was rummaged through and a set of keys were taken from it. It is suspected that the same person is involved. This person was seen walking in the area before the vehicle was stolen. The only description that the police have is that the person is younger looking.

If anybody seen anything in the area or has information on the theft, they are asked to contact the Indian Head RCMP at (306) 695-5200, call 310-RCMP for immediate response, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).