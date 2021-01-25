A woman who had gone missing from Broadview over two weeks ago has been located alive and safe.

On Jan. 25, Broadview RCMP had requested assistance from the public with locating 41-year-old Colleen Delorme. She was last seen walking away from a hotel in Broadview, SK, and heading west on Highway 1 on January 9, 2021. She had indicated to her family that she was making her way back to either Regina, SK, or to her residence in Edmonton, AB, but had not arrived at either destination after two weeks.

A public request for assistance was put out on Jan. 25 to help locate the woman and on Jan. 26 the RCMP confirmed she had been located safe and alive.