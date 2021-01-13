Roy William Poitras Sr., age 81, of Lebret, Sask., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at his home.

Roy’s path included everything from youth correctional work to roofing, but these would be stepping stones on his way to realizing the dream he told his mother he would someday make a reality, to “have a store full of old stuff” in their hometown of Lebret. Roy opened Lebret Antiques and Collectibles in 1996 and ran it with joy and enthusiasm until the final day of his life.

As a fluent speaker of Michif, Roy was extremely proud of the work he was doing in conjunction with the Gabriel Dumont Institute to preserve his native language, he narrated books, spoke in classrooms, and travelled to share the Michif language at various engagements when he could.

Roy is predeceased by his father, Gregoir Poitras; mother, Marie-Celina Parisian; brothers, Jim, Joseph, Rene and Frederick Poitras; sisters, Agnes Pelltier, Lucy Stonechild, Marie Hansen and Liz.

He is survived by his wife, Lynne Poitras; sons, Roy and James Poitras; daughters, Glenda, Jacqueline and Lisa Poitras; step-son, Allan Severson; sisters, Lillian Fisher and Margaret Jarrett; as well as countless grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

If desired, donations in Roy’s honour can be made to the Roy Poitras Memorial Michif Preservation Fund at https://gdins.org/product/roy-poitras-memorial-michif-preservation-fund/