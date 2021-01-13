It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Larry Ross Duncan after a very long struggle with COPD. Larry was born to Ross and Kay Duncan in Brussels, Ont. and survived by his loving wife Judy of 52 years; two sons, Brett Duncan and Ryan Duncan (Marci); and six grandsons who were the pride of his life.

Larry was predeceased by his parents, Ross and Kay Duncan; brother, Jim Duncan; and nephews, Corey Duncan and Paul Marlatt.

The family moved from Ontario to Russell, Man. in 1973 and after one year moved to Broadview, Sask., the home of our hearts,where they lived for 17 years to raise their sons. They moved to British Columbia in 1990.

Larry was a welder fabricator, and after a very serious work accident he became a ‘professional fisherman’, he enjoyed fishing and hunting with a love of nature that was never ending. His greatest memories were spent with his favorite dog, Taffy, and their six grandsons who visited them often in their home in Yarrow.

Larry’s sense of humor will never be forgotten, nor will his optimism, he always saw the silver lining in every situation. Larry and Judy moved into the Country Grove complex in 2009 where Larry enjoyed being the Country Grove greeter serving on the Strata Council for seven years.

Special thanks to Dr. Ashley Epp for going above and beyond to ensure our family was together. There will be no service at this time, a celebration of life will be held later in the year when the time is right. In lieu of flowers take a walk down to the riverside, enjoy nature and leave only your footprints behind.