On Saturday, January 9, 2021, just before 10 a.m., Greenwater RCMP received the report of a single plane crash approximately 9 km west and 6 km north of Archerwill, SK.

Initial investigation revealed two occupants were trapped inside the plane. The extent of their injuries were unknown prior to police arrival. Weather conditions consisted of extreme fog and frost at the time of takeoff.

Tisdale Fire Department, Archerwill First Responders, Rose Valley and Naicam EMS, the Shamrock Ambulance ACP Rover from Wadena and STARS air ambulance were the responding agencies along with Greenwater RCMP.

Two males, ages 58 and 52-years-old, were safely extracted from the plane and were taken to hospital for what were described as being serious injuries.

Greenwater RCMP released the scene that day and criminality is not being considered in this investigation at this time.