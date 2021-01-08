Over the past few days, residents within the Indian Head Detachment area have been receiving phone calls from people claiming to be with STARS Air Ambulance. The caller will say that a prize has been won which is usually a vehicle or large amount of money. They then ask for a few hundred dollars as a processing fee or to cover the shipping costs of the new vehicle. They ask for the fee in the form of pre-paid Visa cards, gift cards or something of the sort.

RCMP are warning people not to entertain these calls and that it is a scam. If it is the legitimate STARS organization and you won something, they will not ask for any additional money from you. It appears as though the scammers have been hitting the Wolseley area this week and the calls are coming from (306) 500-4612. If you get this call, RCMP recommend to either ignore it or hang up.

If you have information related to this advisory please call 310-RCMP for immediate response, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).