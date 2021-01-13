Violet (Vi) Esther Davis passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Home, Melville, SK. She was 84 years of age.

Vi was born at home in the Fenwood district of Saskatchewan. She was one of 10 children born to Louie and Barbara Rathgeber.

Barry and Dale, Vi’s two sons, were the best things in her life, and she always looked forward to when they came home. Her family always enjoyed her baking, home-cooked meals and special family recipes. Vi enjoyed travelling, camping, fishing and was an avid reader; she especially enjoyed reading the Angelic Letters by Henry Ripplinger. Vi was a self-taught organ and piano player. She loved visiting people and enjoyed a good laugh. We will miss her deeply, her welcoming smile, her hugs and always “come back soon”.

Mom had many good friends, whom she held dearly in her heart. Special thanks to her faithful friends over the years, Vicki, who passed away before her; Helen, Terry, Ainsley, Brenda, Randy, OJ and other family and friends too numerous to mention.

Vi was predeceased by her parents, Louie and Barbara Rathgeber; her brothers, Victor, Ernest, Walter and Edward; and her sister, Florence. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Allan Davis; her sons, Barry (Cory) and Dale; her granddaughter, Carlie Davis; her sisters, Alvina and Gladys (Dave); her brothers, Alvin (Pat) and Norman (June); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family gathering was held on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Koenigsberg Cemetery in the district of Birmingham, SK. Restrictions permitting, the family may hold a Celebration of Life in 2021 in her memory.

The family of Violet Davis wishes to thank Dr. Eshawesh, the staff of St. Peter’s Hospital and the staff of St. Paul Lutheran Home for the care they provided to her during her short stay. In addition, we wish to thank the staff of Matthews Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Vi’s memory to Ataxia Canada.

I thought of you today, but that is nothing new.

I thought about you yesterday and days before that, too.

I think of you in silence, I often speak your name.

All I have are memories and your picture in a frame.

Your memory is a keepsake from which I’ll never part.

God has you in his arms, I have you in my heart.

Mathews Funeral Home in care of arrangements.