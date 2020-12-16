Beverly Ann Armbruster, known as “Bev”, was born on Dec. 15, 1950 at St. Peter’s Hospital in Melville to Frank and Victoria (nee Mulla) Wotherspoon.

Bev grew up on the family farm in the Happy Centre area. Bev first attended Happy Centre School and graduated from St. Henry’s High School in Melville. She attended Lakeland College in 1991 in pre-employment cooking. Bev started her career as a cook for many years at the King George Hotel and was later employed with Olympic Taxi as a chauffeur.

Her love of horses made Bev fondly referred to as the Saskatchewan Cutting Horse Association No. 1 fan and country music was another part of her life.

Bev entered her eternal rest on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at St. Peter’s Hospital at the age of 69 years.

Predeceased by her parents, Frank and Victoria Wotherspoon. Bev leaves to cherish her memory: her son, Derek (Renee) Armbruster and their children, Sage and Seth; her daughter, Robin Armbruster and her son Dillon Banga; her brother, Greg (Juanita) Wotherspoon; as well as her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arrangements were by Bailey’s and Cremation Services, Melville.