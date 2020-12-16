It is with sad and heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Steven Peter Mayer of Kelowna, B.C. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at the age of 51 years.

Steven was born in Regina to proud parents, Bill and Marion Mayer.

A family move to Melville in the summer of 1974 preceded Steven’s entry that fall into Kindergarten at St. Henry’s School; he was part of the very first Kindergarten class there. Steven’s elementary and junior high school years were also spent at St. Henry’s Schools. His high school was taken at Melville Comprehensive School. During these years Steven developed many interests including bowling, baseball and bicycling. For a number of years he was a member of the local Air Cadets unit.

Following high school, Steven worked at several jobs including a few years at the local IGA store. However, his love of the great outdoors led him to move to Kelowna. For over 25 years he was employed in the landscaping and irrigation field. During the off-season he did some mechanic work and some carpentry. Steven was known as a private person with his feelings held inside. He had a gentle nature and was patient. His beautiful smile and bright eyes would light up a room. Steven will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish Steven’s memory are his mother, Marion Mayer; brother Brian (Heather) and their daughters, Mikaela and Samantha; sister, Donna (Bob) Evoy; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friend, Karen Sperling of Kelowna. He was predeceased by his father, Bill Mayer.

A funeral mass was held on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. from St. Henry’s Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Andrew Sowa OMI as the celebrant.

Arrangements were by Bailey’s funeral and Cremation Services, Melville.