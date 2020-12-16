Duane Delbert Fredlund was born on May 10, 1943 in Whitewood, SK to Rubert and Lois Fredlund. He started his schooling at Lunby country school. There he greatly enjoyed bobsledding on the hills by the spring in the

Qu’Appelle Valley and monthly crokinole tournaments. Neighbourhood hockey and baseball with the Kodman’s was another one of his joys. He took his high school at Caronport and Whitewood.

Duane started working on large farms and on construction with his brother-in-law. He then joined the Air Force for 10 years, being stationed in Germany and Sardinia. He left the Air Force for family reasons and started trucking. Shortly thereafter he purchased the John Wolf house and moved it onto his parents home place. Duane bought some land and farmed with his father and brother Vincent. After 14 years he sold his farm and returned to trucking for a short time. He then worked on a farm at Watrous, SK until his retirement. Duane had a great love of horses and the great outdoors – hunting and fishing.

He was predeceased by his parents, Rubert and Lois; and his sister, Joy Anderson. He is survived by four children: Kim, Robyn, Keith and Carrie and their spouses; 10 grandchildren and four great- grandchildren; five siblings, Sonia (Bill), Milton, Joanne (Wayne), Alden and Vincent (Mary Ann); and many nieces and nephews.

Duane passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Parkridge Centre in Saskatoon, SK. A private family burial will take place at the Swedish Evangelical Mission Church Cemetery at Stockholm, SK. Online condolences may be made at www.tubmanfh.com