Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) has been informed by Public Health officials of two additional positive cases of COVID-19 at Robert Southey School. As a result and in consultation with Health, Robert Southey School is moving to level 4 of the Safe Schools plan, which means students in all grades will participate in online learning starting on Monday, December 7. Students are anticipated to return to in-class learning on January 4, 2021.

Additionally, in consultation with public health, Indian Head High School and Indian Head Elementary School are both returning to in-person learning on Monday, December 7.