On Dec. 5, 2020 at approximately 3:20 p.m., Kamsack RCMP arrested, without incident, a 44-year-old female at a residence on the Cote First Nation in relation to an ongoing investigation.

On Sunday, December 6, 2020 at approximately 9:30 a.m., an ambulance was called to the Kamsack RCMP Detachment as the female required medical attention. Shortly before 9:50 a.m., the ambulance arrived and transported the female to Kamsack Hospital.

Kamsack RCMP have since been advised the female died in hospital at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Dec. 6.

In accordance with the RCMP’s independent external investigation policy, Saskatchewan RCMP have requested the Estevan Police Service conduct the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the in-custody death of the 44-year-old female. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service is involved in the investigation and the Saskatchewan RCMP have requested the Ministry of Justice to appoint an independent observer.

RCMP stated that as this matter is the subject of an external investigation, no further information can be made available at this time.