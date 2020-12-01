On November 30, 2020, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Yorkton RCMP responded to the report of a collision involving a car and a semi at the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 9.

A car was travelling south on Highway 9 and collided with the rear trailer of a semi travelling west on Highway 16.

The driver of the car, a 43-year-old male from Churchbridge, SK, passed away while being transported to hospital by ground ambulance.

The passenger of the car, a 42-year-old female from Churchbridge, SK, was reported to have sustained critical injuries and was transported to hospital in Regina by ground ambulance.

The driver and lone occupant of the semi, a 67-year-old male, was reported to not have sustained any injuries.

An RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist, Yorkton RCMP Traffic Services, the Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service all attended the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.