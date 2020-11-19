On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, just before 11:30 p.m., Estevan RCMP received a report of a vehicle on fire with a driver trapped inside, on the Highway 39 bypass near Estevan, SK.

Estevan RCMP, an RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist, local EMS and Fire Departments and police officers from the Estevan Police Service were on scene.

Upon arrival, police confirmed there was a deceased male inside the vehicle. There were no other occupants. The deceased was identified as a 35-year-old male from Manitoba. Next of kin notifications have been completed and the name of the deceased will not be released.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place in the coming days by the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

The investigation into the circumstances of the vehicle fire is ongoing.