​Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 at the following businesses where a person or persons attended while likely infectious:

Estevan

November 1 Affinity Place, 701 Souris Ave., 12:45 to 3:45 p.m.



Fort Qu’Appelle

November 5 Robin’s Donuts, 121 Souxe Avenue S, 10 to 10:15 a.m.



Indian Head

November 3 Benchmark Bar and Grill, SK-56 and SK-1, 8 to 9 a.m.



Ituna

October 26 and 27 Northside Sales and Service, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day



Lloydminster

October 27 and 28 Gold Horse Casino, 3910 41 St., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day

October 28 Determined Boot Camp, 5007 50 Ave., no time identified by client Superstore, 5031 44 St., 4:30 to 5 p.m. Mr. Bills, 5405 44 St., 7 to 7:30 p.m.



October 30 Safeway, 5211 44 St., 5 to 6 p.m. Servus Sport Centre, 5202 12 St., 5 to 6:30 p.m. 4th Meridian Brewery, 2626 50 Ave., 6:20 to 7 p.m. May Cinema 6 Theatre, 4704 49 Ave., 6:30 to 9 p.m.

October 31 Gold Horse Casino, 3910 41 St., 12 noon to 8 p.m. Boston Pizza, 6303 44 St., 2 to 4:30 p.m. Dollar Tree, 5027 44 St., 2 to 5 p.m. Superstore, 5031 44 St., 2 to 5 p.m. Walmart Supercentre, 4210 70 Ave., 5 to 7 p.m.

November 1 Gold Horse Casino, 3910 41 St., 12 noon to 1:30 p.m.

November 2 Mark’s Work Wearhouse, 4107 80 Ave., 9 to 9:30 a.m. Superstore, 5031 44 St., 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Safeway, 5211 44 St., 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Walmart Supercentre, 4210 70 Ave., 6 to 9 p.m.

November 3 Walmart Supercentre, 4210 70 Ave., 7 to 7:30 p.m.



Meadow Lake

November 2 Meadow Lake Co-op grocery store, 107 2 Ave. W, 5:30 to 7 p.m.



North Battleford

October 30 Sobeys, 9801 Territorial Dr., 5 to 6 p.m. The Beaver, 1102 100 St., 12 midnight to 1 a.m.

November 1, 2020 No Frills, 11430 Railway Ave. E, 8:30 to 9 p.m.



Regina

October 30 H&M, Cornwall Centre, 4 to 4:15 p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart, 2202 Broad St.,4:30 to 4:45 p.m.

October 31 Birmingham’s, 2635 Star Lite St., 4 to 7:30 p.m. Costco Wholesale, 2110 Anaquod Rd., 2 to 2:45 p.m. Party City, 4805 Gordon Rd., 10 to 10:40 a.m. Regina Halal Meat, 229 Victoria Ave, 11 to 11:20 a.m. Regina Wholesale, 921 Broad St, 11:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Toys R Us, 730 Albert St., 12:30 to 1 p.m. Landmark Cinemas, 2064 Aurora Blvd. (Studio #6-Grandpa Wars), 6:45 to 9 p.m.

November 1 Regina Transit, #9 Albert Park arrives at Argyle Rd & Portnall Ave at 8:13 a.m. and arrives at the Southland Mall at 8:32 a.m. Regina Transit, #7 Glencairn arrives at the Southland Mall at 4:32 p.m. and arrives at Hill Ave & Argyle Rd at 5:12 p.m. Southland Mall, 2965 Gordon Rd., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Superstore, 4450 Rochdale Blvd., 4:30 to 5 p.m.

November 2 Regina Transit, #9 Albert Park arrives at Argyle Rd & Portnall Ave at 9:25 a.m. and arrives at the Southland Mall at 9:49 a.m. Regina Transit, #7 Glencairn arrives at the Southland Mall at 6:55 p.m. and arrives at Hill Ave & Argyle Rd at 7:29 p.m. Mike’s Your Independent Grocer, 1341 Broadway Ave., 10 to 10:30 a.m. Moxies Bar and Grill, 1800 Victoria Ave., 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

November 2 and 3 Southland Mall, 2965 Gordon Rd., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day Starbucks (located in Cathedral Safeway), 2931 13 Ave., 3 to 7 p.m. each day

November 3 Evolution Fitness, 3615 Pasqua St., 7 to 8 p.m. Regina Stransit, #9 Albert Park arrives at Argyle Rd & Portnall Ave at 9:25 a.m. and arrives at the Southland Mall at 9:51 a.m. Regina Transit, #7 Glencairn arrives at the Southland Mall at 6:57 p.m. and arrives at Hill Ave & Argyle Rd Ave at 7:28 p.m.

November 3-5 inclusive Moxies Bar and Grill, 1800 Victoria Ave., 12 noon to 5:30 p.m.

November 4 Walmart Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Rd., 8 to 9 p.m. Starbucks (located in Safeway), 2931 13 Ave., 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Southland Mall, 2965 Gordon Rd., 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Regina Transit, # 9 Albert Park arrives at Argyle Rd & Portnall Ave at 9:25 a.m. and arrives at the Southland Mall at 9:49 a.m. Regina Transit, #7 Glencairn arrives at the Southland Mall at 10:36 p.m. and arrives at Hill Ave & Argyle Rd Ave at 10:57 p.m.

November 5 McDonalds, 525 Albert St., 2 to 2:30 p.m.

November 6 Moxies Bar and Grill, 1800 Victoria Ave., 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Staples, 600 Albert St., 11 to 11:15 a.m. H&M, Cornwall Centre, 5:30 to 5:45 p.m. Walmart Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Rd., 7 to 9 p.m.

November 7 Walmart Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Rd., 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 8:30 to 9 p.m.



Saskatoon

October 23, 24, 28, 29, 30 and 31

Personalities Hair Design , 2730 Miller Avenue, no time identified by contact

October 24-November 3 inclusive

Westside Mosque , 3350 Fairlight Drive, no time identified by contact

October 26 to 27 Country Inn and Suites by Radisson, 617 Cynthia Street, overnight stay

October 27

Humpty’s Family Restaurant, 405 Circle Drive E, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Meidl Honda, 110A Circle Drive E, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

110A Circle Drive E, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Point Fitness , 1200 Central Avenue, 9:00 to 11 a.m.

, 1200 Central Avenue, 9:00 to 11 a.m. Warman Legend Center , Volleyball Court 1, Non-competitive Volleyball league,8 to 9:00 p.m.

, Volleyball Court 1, Non-competitive Volleyball league,8 to 9:00 p.m. October 27, 28 and 30

Dublin’s Irish Pub, 3322 Fairlight Dr., 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. each day

October 27-30 inclusive

North Mile Restaurant and Pub, 924 Northumberland Ave., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day

October 29

University of Saskatchewan , PAC Fitness Centre, 5 to 6 p.m.

October 30

Local Barre Fitness , 423 Avenue B South, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m.

, 423 Avenue B South, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Popeye’s Chicken, 150 Kensington Blvd., 8 to 9 p.m.

October 30, November 2 and 3

Purolator Courier , 2675 Avenue C North, no time identified by contact

October 31

Grainfield’s , Circle Drive location, 1 to 2:30 p. m.

, Circle Drive location, 1 to 2:30 p. m. Second Cup , 130 21 st St E, 10 to 11 a.m.

November 1

Grainfield’s , 2105 8 th Street, 11:00 a.m. to noon

, 2105 8 Street, 11:00 a.m. to noon Landmark Cinemas , 157 Gibson Bend, 12:45 to 2 p.m.

, 157 Gibson Bend, 12:45 to 2 p.m. Stoked Center at Wilson’s , Bouncy Castles, 303 Owen Manor, 5 to 7:00 p.m.

, Bouncy Castles, 303 Owen Manor, 5 to 7:00 p.m. November 2 and 6

Schroh Arena 60 Plus hockey league, Lorne Ave., 1 p.m. game each day

Weyburn

October 29 Crescent Point Place, 327 Mergens St. NW, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

October 31 Halloween party, four miles east and two miles south of Weyburn, 9:30 pm to 1:30 am

November 2 Walmart, 1000 Sims Ave., 8 to 8:15 p.m.



Yorkton

November 6 Canadian Tire, 10 a.m. to 12 noon



Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times to self-monitor for 14 days, and if you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing. It is important to note that individuals may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.

How to avoid getting sick:

Keep at least 2 metres away from others when in public and be certain to wear a mask when that’s not possible.

Limit gatherings to the numbers specified in public health orders.

Wash your hands often with soap and water; if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Recognize the symptoms:Stay home if you have symptoms and monitor yourself. Symptoms include: fever, cough, headache, muscle and/or joint aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose, nasal congestion, conjunctivitis, dizziness, fatigue, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite (difficulty feeding for children), loss of sense of taste or smell, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing.

COVID-19 is in Saskatchewan: Protect yourself and your family at all times during the pandemic by following all public health orders and recommendations and orders and ensuring you do your part to stop the spread. COVID-19 is transmitted through coughing and sneezing (droplet transmission), and by touching surfaces with the virus on it and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands. Every day we are learning more about COVID-19 and other ways it may be transmitted.

Get tested: Learn more about testing and take the online self-assessment at Saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 to determine if you need to get tested. Testing is universally available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. Please note that in accordance with the latest expert advice on COVID-19, testing for symptomatic people may be delayed until their symptoms have been present for 48 hours to minimize the number of false negative tests. Call HealthLine 811 or your physician for a referral.

Care for yourself and others: Remember, anyone at any age can contract COVID-19, so be kind to each other and follow the recommended practices.

COVID-19 Alert APP: The Health Canada COVID Alert app is available to all Saskatchewan residents at no cost in the Apple and Google Play app store. The app is another tool available to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19 by letting people know of possible exposures without sharing any personal information. For more information, visit the COVID-19 Apps webpage.

Why issue an alert?When an individual tests positive for COVID-19, a contact investigation immediately follows where public health reaches out to anyone who may be linked to that individual with COVID-19 and provide them with information on testing and self-isolation. If health officials are uncertain that they have identified all known close contacts, they may take further action to notify the community about possible locations where individuals with COVID-19 may have attended while infectious. This is simply about notification to potential contacts, not about the business. Business may also communicate independently to their customers outside of the public health process.