Hugh “Hughie” Kosedy, beloved husband of Carol Kosedy, entered his eternal rest on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at St. Peter’s Hospital at the age of 67 years.

Hughie was born on April 1, 1953 in Melville, Sask. to Josephine and Mike Kosedy. He grew up in Melville, actively participating in rec hockey, ball and working as a paperboy. As he liked to say, “anybody who’s anybody once lived on Scotia Street.”

He liked to live on the wild side in his teens but found his faith and came to meet the love of his life, Carol Sapara. While they were dating, Hughie started his backhoe business. After six months, Hughie and Carol were married and were together for 43 years until his death. When they would go to a wedding or a social, they danced together like they were made for each other.

Hugh and Carol had six children – all who they guided and gave a warm home, a loving environment, and the gift of faith. Hughie strived to give his children the tools they needed to be successful in life. Spending time with them was the ultimate gift. He enjoyed taking his children all over the back country to show the history of old farms, churches and schools. Teaching his family the skills of the backhoe was very rewarding for him. He impressed everyone with his memory of dates and mathematical skills. He coached fastball for many years and was devoted to helping each ball player be the best that they could be. He was full of wisdom and acted as a “sounding block” to those who needed it.

Hugh loved his grandchildren and loved to watch them grow. Whether it was teaching them how to polka, sharing a love for the backhoe, playing cards, singing them songs, quadding or getting on the floor with them to play, he was a Papa who would give his all to be with them.

Hughie was predeceased by his parents, Mike and Josephine Kosedy; in laws, Joseph and Elizabeth Sapara; brothers, Joseph and Russell Kosedy; sister- and brothers-in-law, Leona and Archie Novak; Bruce Sapara; niece Cynthia Novak; and nephew, Luke Kosedy.

Hughie leaves to cherish the love of his life, his soulmate, Carol Kosedy; his children: Seth (Wendy Chupik), Marley Potzus, Mikayla and Hudson Kosedy; Kyle; Cimarron (Jeremy Johnson) Phoenix, Shiloh and Eve; Stacey (Mark Milne) Rin; Samantha (Jimmy Cabylis), Nikandros and Alexandria; Mitchell (Amanda Demyen) Maddison Kosedy and Aubree Demyen; brother Lawrence; sister-in-law Sharon (Roger Young); sister-in-law Josie Sapara; and numerous nieces and nephews who were so special and important to him.

