Steven Bonk returning as MLA with landslide victory
It appears to be another landslide election for the Saskatchewan Party as preliminary counts on Monday evening showed they had secured the vote in 50 of the province’s 61 constituencies. The New Democrats claimed the remaining 11 regions, gaining one more than they held after the 2016 election.The Progressive Conservative, Green, and Buffalo Parties each […]
