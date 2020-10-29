Lillian Rose Marie Cyr, widow of the late Clayton Cyr, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 in her home on Pasqua First Nation.

Lillian will be deeply missed by her family and many friends whose lives she touched through her love and friendship over the years.

A private funeral service and public come and go visitation was held in Tubman Funeral Home, Fort Qu’Appelle on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Messages of condolence and full obituary may be found at tubmanfh.com