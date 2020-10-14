I have fought the good fight.

I have finished the race.

I have kept the faith.

2 Timothy 4:7

The family of Keith Biesenthal age 77, of Windthorst, SK are saddened to announce his sudden passing on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

Keith was born July 29, 1943 to Leonard and Elda Biesenthal in Broadview, SK. After graduating high school, Keith attended Teachers College in Regina, Saskatchewan. He received his teachers degree and then went to Neudorf, Sask. Sometime later he received a teaching position in Grenfell, SK and remained there until he retired from teaching. Keith’s highlight in Grenfell was instructing badminton and he was quite excited to see his students go on to compete at higher levels. He did a lot of travelling with the team and so enjoyed every moment.

Keith always found time to help out at the farm especially during harvest. Keith made a lot of friends young and old because of his kind, loving and easy going personality. He managed to stay in touch with relatives and friends whenever possible, as he so appreciated and valued them all.

After Keith retired, he worked for the Town of Grenfell performing maintenance of various outdoor spaces in the summer and in the winter he was the iceman in the curling rink. Every job that Keith had, he did it with his whole heart because that was who he was.

When Keith’s Mom (Elda) became physically disabled, Keith made the decision to move to Windthorst and be a constant care giver for Mom. Keith and Mom played bridge, cribbage, whist and many other games. They both enjoyed that so much! After Mom’s health failed and it became unsafe for her to be in her home she became a permanent resident of the Kipling Care Centre. Keith never missed a day visiting Mom and once again they played cards with whomever they could find. Keith was well known as a caring son by all the residents of the home.

Keith had beautiful faith and God was the centre of his life. He attended Grenfell Peace Lutheran Church and when he moved to Windthorst he attended the little country church, Zion Lutheran Church, till it closed.

Keith is survived by his sister, Shirley (Daryl) Schlamp, Swift Current; their daughter, Angela (Duane) Doane and boys Quinn and Cade; son, Daryn and girls, Avery and Ella, Medicine Hat; their daughter, Rebecca, Saskatoon.

Keith was predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Elda; and by his brother, Terry.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a church service. A private graveside interment was held in the Windthorst Cemetery, Windthorst, SK on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Gerald Andersen of Peace Lutheran Church providing the message.

Friends and family wishing to make donations in memory of Keith can contribute to Lutheran Hour Ministries, 270 Lawrence Ave, Kitchener, ON N2M 1Y5 or to a charity of your choice.

