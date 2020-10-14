John Pickup was born on March 25, 1933 to Fred and Grace Pickup on a farm near Handsworth, SK. He passed away peacefully with Myrna by his side on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. The family settled southwest of Broadview in the Kingsley area. John went to school at Kingsley Country School until grade 8. He went on to work with the pipeline, moving up the ranks to Pipeline Inspector.

In 1959 he married Myrna Thompson. They returned to the Broadview area in 1963 to farm and raise their family. John and Myrna farmed until 2008 and then retired into Broadview.Due to health complications associated with Parkinson’s, John moved into the Broadview Centennial Lodge in December 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Myrna; children: Brenda (Wesley) Parker, Kevin (Karen), Linda (Bob) Pickup Pynten and Sheila (Wayne) Westcott; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Frances Fitch and Lorraine (Jack) Guertin.

A private graveside service will be held in the Broadview Cemetery. In memory of John, contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, USA 21741-5014 (www.michaeljfox.org/donate). Online condolences may be made at www.tubmanfh.com