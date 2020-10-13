There has been 190 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan in the last week, bringing the total to 2,174 cases. The new cases include 34 new ones on Oct. 13, 48 new cases on Oct. 12, 24 new cases on Oct. 11, 34 new cases on Oct. 10, 22 new cases on Oct. 9, 18 new cases on Oct. 8 and 10 new cases on Oct. 7.



Public health investigations continue to follow up on all new cases to determine if they have links to known events or if they are new transmissions within the community.



With the increasing rise in cases throughout Saskatchewan, linked to public and private social gatherings, Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab is amending the Public Health order on gathering sizes in private residences. As of Thursday night (12:01 am Friday, October 16) the maximum allowable gathering size for private gatherings in the home will be 15.



“Even with increasing community transmission rates we still have the power to effect change, to flatten that curve, but it means all residents have to do their part to help keep their friends and family safe,” Shahab said.



Dr. Shahab is also strongly recommending masks be worn in all indoor public locations where physical distancing of two metres is not possible or predictable. Above all, stay home if sick.



Of the 2,174 reported cases, 238 are considered active. A total of 1,911 people have recovered.



Nine people are in hospital. Seven people are receiving inpatient care; 4 in Saskatoon, 1 in Regina, 1 in North Central and 1 in Central East. One person is in intensive care in Regina and one person is in intensive care in Saskatoon.





Of the 2,174 cases in the province to date:

317 cases are travellers;

1,066 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

613 have no known exposures; and

178 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

78 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

373 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

726 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 658 are in the 40-59 age range; 347 are in the 60-79 age range; and 70 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

25 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

There are: 465 cases are from the south area (226 south west, 207 south central, 32 south east) 450 cases are from the Saskatoon area 375 cases are from the far north area (356 far north west, 0 far north central, 19 far north east) 388 cases are from the north area (140 north west, 127 north central, 71 north east) 314 cases are from the central area (187 central west, 127 central east) 230 cases are from the Regina area



To date, 218,959 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of October 11, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers are available from Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 151,482 people tested per million population. The national rate was 217,924 people tested per million population.



Yesterday, 2037 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.



Failure to Abide by Public Health Orders May Result in Fines



In Saskatchewan and across the country, public health authorities are seeing increasing transmission rates as a result of contravention of public health orders and guidelines, particularly as a result of public and private gatherings. There can be very serious consequences for not following Public Health Orders, including fines in cases where negligence or misconduct have been found. Fines may be $2,000 for individuals and $10,000 for corporations, plus a victim surcharge.



Everyone should continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Do not attend or host any events if you are experiencing symptoms, even if they are mild.



COVID-19 Testing



COVID-19 testing is available to anyone who requests it. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner. If you require urgent care, call 911.



Further information on testing is available at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.