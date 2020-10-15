Home Herald Sun Herald Sun News Semi collision knocks power out to town
Whitewood residents left in the dark for over six hours Residents of Whitewood and some outlying rural areas were left in the dark for over six hours Tuesday night following a bizarre accident that saw an out of control semi knock down several power poles and crash into a commercial business, completely destroying the offices.The […]
