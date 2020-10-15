Home Fort Times Fort Times News Council says Halloween will go ahead in the Fort
Youngsters in Fort Qu’Appelle will be allowed to go trick or treating this Hallowe’en if they want to. But the provincial government guidelines that will have to be followed may rob them of a lot of high-spirited fun.Council had been asked to consider banning Hallowe’en but instead decided instead to accept the provinces rules which […]
