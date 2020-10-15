Getting ready for Halloween - Ruby Halbgewachs,12, isn’t spooked by COVID-19. She’s getting ready for Halloween. After considering a ban for Halloween this year, Fort Qu’Appelle town council has decided to follow provincial guidelines and allow kids who want to go trick or treating to be allowed to do so.

Youngsters in Fort Qu’Appelle will be allowed to go trick or treating this Hallowe’en if they want to. But the provincial government guidelines that will have to be followed may rob them of a lot of high-spirited fun.Council had been asked to consider banning Hallowe’en but instead decided instead to accept the provinces rules which […]

