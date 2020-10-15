Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Voters to head to polls to choose new councils
Municipal elections Voters will be heading to the polls in most local area municipalities to choose who will lead their town or rural municipality for the next four years.Nominations for mayors, reeves and councillors closed on Oct. 7 for the Nov. 9 election and ratepayers in Melville, Abernethy, Fenwood, Grayson, Ituna, Killaly, Lemberg, Stockholm and […]
