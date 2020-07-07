Yorkton RCMP have located one of two wanted suspects in relation to an armed robbery that occurred on June 28th, 2020.

Twenty-year-old Donovan Straightnose of Kamsack, SK, has been charged with Possession of a Weapon While Prohibited, contrary to section 117.01(3) of the Criminal Code, and Robbery with a Firearm, contrary to Section 344 of the Criminal Code. He will be remanded into custody until his first appearance in court on Friday, July 10th, 2020.

Yorkton RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Wyatt Britton of Brandon, MB, in relation to the same occurrence. He has brown eyes, brown hair, goatee-style facial hair, and facial tattoos. He is 5’9” and weighs approximately 180 lbs. Identifying tattoos include the word “Nevaeh” on the right side of his neck, as well as a dollar sign on his left thumb, a star on his left hand, and an eye on his left hand.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Wyatt Britton, please call 310-RCMP or your local police detachment for an immediate response, or you can report anonymously through Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).