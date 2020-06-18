It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of John Hurma at the age of 91. He passed away peacefully at Action Marguerite Nursing Home in Winnipeg, Man.

He is predeceased by his wife Sylvia; his parents, Teenie and John; his sister, Mary; and his daughter-in-law, Jackie.

John will be lovingly remembered by his son, David of Winnipeg; his daughter, Beverly (Darrell) of Winnipeg; his granddaughter, Jelena (Emad) of Calgary; his nephew, Gary (Joanne) of Regina, and sister-in-law, Gwen (Bob) of Winnipeg Beach.

John was born in Kiev Ukraine on June 10, 1928. He came to Canada with his mother and sister to meet up with his father, who was already farming in Saskatchewan for a couple of years.

John met Sylvia in Goodeve, Sask. and they married on Nov. 9, 1952. They eventually moved to Melville, Sask. where John worked on the CN and farmed land in Goodeve.

John enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. This is why John and Sylvia decided to move to Winnipeg after they retired – to be closer to family.

They moved into The Knights of Columbus 55 plus apartments, and quickly made many dear friends. John loved playing pool, darts and shuffleboard with the friends he made at the Knights.

Even though he now called Winnipeg his home, he still missed Saskatchewan and his friends there. So John and Sylvia decided to buy a trailer and property at Crooked Lake, Sask. where they spent their summers.

John will be laid to rest with Sylvia at Melville, Sask., and there will be a celebration of John’s life in the fall at Crooked Lake.