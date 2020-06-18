Home Fort Times Fort Times News Fort mayor not seeking re-election
Jerry Whiting Jerry Whiting won’t seek a second term as Mayor of Fort Qu’Appelle.In an interview with Grasslands News the mayor confirmed widespread speculation that he won’t be a candidate in the November municipal election.The retired RCMP officer said he needs “to spend more time elsewhere. I personally don’t have any more time to spend […]
