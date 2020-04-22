Nine more recoveries from COVID-19; six new cases

As of April 22, 2020, Saskatchewan has six new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 326.

Sixty-one of the cases are considered active. Nine more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 261.

Currently, there are five people in hospitals across the province. Four people are receiving inpatient care, while one person is in intensive care.

Of the 326 cases in the province:

• 136 cases are travellers;

• 135 are community contacts (mass gatherings included);

• 32 have no known exposures; and

• 23 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 36 of the cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 150 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 71 from the Regina area, 61 from the north, 15 from the south, 11 from the central region and 18 from the far north.

• 26 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 117 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 110 are in the 40-59 age range; 64 are in the 60-79 age range; and nine are in the 80-plus range.

• 52 per cent of the cases are males and 48 per cent are females.

• Four deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 25,321 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. Per capita, Saskatchewan’s testing rate of 21,428 tests per million population exceeds the national rate of 15,038 tests per million population.

Case surveillance and testing information, including regional locations of confirmed cases, is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

Public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Seasonal Allergies vs. Respiratory Illness

Influenza season has passed in time for seasonal allergy season to begin. Many may begin to experience symptoms of headache, runny eyes and nose and congestion due to dust, pollen and snow mold. Before taking that antihistamine, compare your symptoms to those of COVID-19. These are respiratory symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

If you are unsure if your symptoms match, contact HealthLine 811 for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. Contact Healthline 811 or take the online self-assessment tool at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-self-assessment if you are experiencing even mild fever, cough or shortness of breath. You do not need to have travelled to get a referral for testing.