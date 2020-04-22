Tentative agreement reached between teachers and province

On April 22, 2020, the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee and the Teachers’ Bargaining Committee met and reached a tentative Provincial Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The four-year tentative agreement includes a 2.0 per cent salary increase in years two, three and four.

Next steps include the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation taking it to its 13,000 teacher members to vote on the new contract.

“This tentative agreement balances our respect and appreciation for teachers with the fiscal realities of the province,” Deputy Premier and Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. “The terms of our offer mean that Saskatchewan teachers will have stability for years to come and be paid at five per cent above the Western Canadian Average.”