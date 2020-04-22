Caution being urged over controlled burns in province

Local fire departments as well as the Government of Saskatchewan are cautioning against controlled burns to prevent wildfire and grassfires in the province. The precaution is also being issued to help reduce firefighter’s exposure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every year, wildfires and grassfires threaten Saskatchewan communities and property,” Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency President Marlo Pritchard said. “During these extraordinary times, it’s critical that people take every precaution possible to prevent fire.”

Several municipalities and area First Nations have already instituted fire bans with many fire departments already having responded to out of control grass fires in the last couple weeks. While burning is still permitted, a dry summer last year and the lack of snowfall over the winter has created conditions for fires to quickly get out of control.

With the threat of wildfire facing the province once again this year, anyone planning to burn within 4.5 km of a provincial forest is reminded to practice safe burning, obey all fire bans and to obtain approval from their nearest wildfire base. Even simple measures, like making sure a cigarette is completely out or teaching children not to play with fire, can make a huge difference in preventing fires.

Producers around the province are also being reminded to practice safe burning, obey all fire bans and fireproof their property. Anyone planning to burn should consult the local RM Office to verify that no municipal fire ban is in place and call the Control Burn line at 1-866-404-4911.

“As the provincial agency responsible for fire safety and wildland fire management, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency has taken extra measures to ensure we can protect the people, property and resources of Saskatchewan,” Pritchard said.

Extra precautions being taken include increased COVID-19 mitigation actions, adjusting training to reduce the risk to staff, and increasing fire prevention awareness across the province.