PLETZ – Mary Katherine

It is with great sadness that the family of Mary announce her sudden passing in her home on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the age of 98 years.

She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Anna (Kolbel) Pletz; siblings, Verona, William, Ludamelia, Margaret, George and Frances.

Mary is survived by her sister-in-law, Clara; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mary was born Nov. 25, 1921 on the farm near Lipton and worked in the city of Regina, lastly at Sask Wheat Pool until her retirement. She lived in her own home until her passing, thanks to the kindness of her nieces and nephews and the devoted care from Gordon and Eileen. Mary loved all animals and birds, especially her cats. She tended to them with loving care. Her last feline friend was Willow who was her companion for nine years.

Due to the events of recent weeks, and with concern for the wellness of family and friends due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, a small private burial will be held in Lebret Cemetery, Lebret, SK with Fr. Bert Lillo officiating. A requiem mass will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart RC Church in Lebret, SK. Flowers most gratefully declined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mary to a charity of your choice. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.speersfuneralchapel.com

God watched you as these days went by,

Then called you up to be by His side.

You are an angel for us above,

Watching and guiding while we send you our love.

May Jesus grant Mary heavenly rest.