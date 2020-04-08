11 new cases of COVID-19 in Sask.; 15 more recoveries

As of April 8, 2020, Saskatchewan has 11 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 271.

One hundred and sixty-five of the cases are considered active. Fifteen more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 103.

Currently, there are eight people in hospitals across the province from COVID-19. Six people are receiving inpatient care, while two are in intensive care.

Of the 271 cases in the province:

119 cases are travellers;

90 are community contacts (mass gatherings included);

16 have no known exposures; and

46 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

26 of the cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

135 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 56 from the Regina area, 51 from the north, 15 from the south, 10 from the central region and four from the far north.

15 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

114 cases are in the 20-44 age range; 94 are in the 45-64 age range; and 48 are in the 65-plus range.

54 per cent of the cases are males and 46 per cent are females.

Three deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 15,621 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. Saskatchewan continues to have the second highest rate of testing per capita among the provinces. Case surveillance and testing information, including regional locations of confirmed cases, is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.