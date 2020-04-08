FRASER-GAW – Darnell Molly

Date of Birth: August 19, 1940

Date of Death: April 1, 2020

In her 80th year, Darnell Molly Fraser-Gaw, a long time resident of Grenfell, Sask., due to cancer, left us while sleeping peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at her present home in the Wolseley Memorial Integrated Care Center. Darnell was born and raised in Saskatoon. She spent most of her adult life in South East […]

