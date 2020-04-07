Melville Fire responds to fatal house fire in Goodeve

On April 6, 2020, at approximately 2:00 p.m., the Melville Fire Department and RCMP officers from the Melville and Ituna detachments responded to a fire in a residence located on Third Ave in Goodeve, SK.

The residence was completely engulfed by flames by the time the first responders arrived. Entry into the residence to search for occupants was not possible due to the intensity of the flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, one adult male was located deceased within the residence.

Determining the identity of the male rests with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Provincial Fire Commissioner.

The fire is not considered suspicious at this time.