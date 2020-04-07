Seven new cases, seven more recoveries, seven in hospital

As of April 7, 2020, Saskatchewan has seven new, confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 260. One hundred and sixty-nine of the cases are considered active.

Seven more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 88. Currently, there are seven people hospitalized in the province from COVID-19. Five people are receiving inpatient care – four in Saskatoon and one in Regina – while there is also one person in the intensive care unit in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Of the 260 cases in the province:

115 cases are travellers;

80 are community contacts (mass gatherings included);

13 have no known exposures; and

52 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

131 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 52 from the Regina area, 48 from the north, 15 from the south, 10 from the central region and four from the far north.

13 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

112 cases are in the 20-44 age range; 92 are in the 45-64 age range; and 43 are in the 65-plus range.

53 per cent of the cases are males and 47 per cent are females.

Three deaths related to COVID-19 reported to date.

To date, 14,722 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. Saskatchewan continues to have the second highest rate of testing per capita among the provinces.

Host a Virtual Easter Gathering

With the holiday long weekend approaching, be prepared to celebrate Easter in a different way this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of inviting family and friends over for dinner, host a virtual gathering using digital technology.

Here are some other things to keep in mind: