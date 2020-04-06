Four new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan; 14 more recoveries

As of April 6, 2020, Saskatchewan has four new, confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 253. One hundred and sixty-nine of the cases are considered active.

These are confirmed cases, minus those reported as recovered and deaths. The active case count may be overestimated based on recovery information reported to date.

Currently, there are four people in hospital in the province. Two people are receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon, while two people are currently in intensive care – one in Regina and one in Saskatoon.

Fourteen more people have recovered from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, bringing the provincial total to 81.

Of the 253 cases in the province:

112 cases are travellers;

77 are community contacts (mass gatherings included);

14 have no known exposures; and

50 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

127 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 51 from the Regina area, 47 from the north, 15 from the south, 10 from the central region and three from the far north.

11 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

110 cases are in the 20-44 age range; 89 are in the 45-64 age range; and 43 are in the 65-plus range.

53 per cent of the cases are males and 47 per cent are females.

Three deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 14,178 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.

Saskatchewan continues to have the second highest rate of testing per capita among the provinces. Case surveillance and testing information, including regional locations of confirmed/presumptive cases is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

Public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Prevent Transmission in Essential Workplaces

While all residents should stay home if they can, there are many essential workplaces throughout the province, including healthcare and industrial settings, grocery stores and supported and group living homes.

There continues to be a risk of local transmission in these essential workplaces and all employers and employees are reminded to practice prevention methods at all times – on the job site, in the breakroom or when working outdoors.

Actively monitor for symptoms. At the first sign of cough, immediately self-isolate for 14 days.

Practice physical distancing in the workplace, including those workplaces that are outdoors. Maintain a two-metre separation between individuals.

Wash your hands often.

Cough/sneeze into your elbow or tissue and wash your hands immediately.

Workplaces must ensure their occupational health and safety guidelines are up to date and being enforced to prevent the transmission of respiratory illnesses.

Further information is available online at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID-19 under the Information for Businesses and Workers section.

Be Efficient When Shopping

While many grocery stores and retailers have taken steps to reduce crowding, you also need to do your part. If possible, only one person from a household should go shopping for essentials – no more than once per week. Make a list ahead of time so you can shop in an efficient manner instead of browsing.