SCHOFER – Edward August

Edward August Schofer was born April 2, 1936, on the family homestead near Westview, SK, to William and Hilda (nee Krieger) Schofer. He grew up with 19 siblings on a busy farm and road construction outfit. Ed attended Miller School in Melville, was a member of the Melville 4-H poultry group and grew up wanting to be a boxer.

Ed had his eye on boxing in his late teens. As a member of the Melville Boxing Club, he was able to travel to matches in places such as Prince Albert, Regina and Weyburn. Shortly after, at the age of 20, he hired out with CN in 1956 as a fireman and gradually made his way up to engine man. He retired in 2001 after enjoying 45 years of riding the rails, sometimes with his son.

The rails may have been Ed’s joy, but his passion lay with the land and farming. He bought his first land in his early 20s. This land would eventually become his family’s first home on NE-36 with Judy. He met Judy Hahn through her father, John, while using John’s grain hauling business. The land would be his passion, the rails his joy, but Judy would be his love. They would marry on April 24, 1965, and shared 55 years together.

Ed and Judy began their years raising three children – Crystal, Shannon and Douglas. They spent 31 years on the farm and moved to Melville in 1996 because the family was growing. The addition of four grandchildren began in 1996, and Jewels, LouLou, Sunshine and Dolly were spoiled with mini-boxes of smarties out of “grandpa’s closet” before they could leave his house. When the farm was covered with snow, Ed and Judy would head out for parts known and unknown. They traveled on cruises and bus tours, from Hawaii to Thailand, Australia to Alaska. They would meet lifelong friends on each journey.

Retirement from CN may have ended the rails, but Ed continued to farm with his son, Doug. As Doug took over more responsibility for the farm, Ed would become the master rock picker and chief harrower – both jobs he relished and Doug appreciated. Come harvest, Ed and Judy would tag team the grain hauling. Ed would keep these jobs until Alzheimer’s made it too difficult to help, yet he would still come for rides at harvest.

Ed’s last move would be in August 2014 to St. Paul Lutheran Home. He always knew when Judy was there, and his face would light up with each visit. He had joy, passion and love in his almost 84 years.

Edward was predeceased by his parents, William and Hilda Schofer; four half-brothers, five half-sisters and their spouses; his two brothers, one sister and three brothers-in-law, as well as his in-laws, John and Evelyn (nee Flesjer) Hahn. He is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Judy; his children, Crystal Schofer; Shannon (Aaron) Mack, with grandkids Silkyn and Shakira Mack; Doug (Heidi) Schofer, with grandkids Julia and Graeme Schofer. He also leaves three brothers, four sisters, two sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law and spouses.

The funeral service, which was scheduled for March 19, 2020, was postponed due to concerns over Covid-19 and will be re-scheduled at a later date; announcements will be posted.

Arrangements are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.