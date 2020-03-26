Anne Petrowsky of St. Paul Lutheran Home, loving wife of Frank Petrowsky.

Anne entered her eternal rest with family at her side on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at St. Peter’s Hospital in Melville at the age of 85 years.

Anne was born to John and Mary (nee Wera) Fiforowich in Ituna, Sask.

She was raised on the family farm north of Ituna. Anne was the eldest of five children and attended a one-room school not far from her homestead.

At the age of 20, Anne met the love of her life, Frank, at a local dance in Kelliher, Sask. Two years later on Nov. 17, 1956 Anne and Frank were united in marriage. The couple were blessed with three children, Eunice, followed by a son Elgine and finally Lawrence who completed their family.

Anne enjoyed baking, sewing, playing bingo, playing cards, cooking, crocheting, needlepoint and making afghans. She was an active member of St. George’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, donated many hours helping at the Ukrainian Catholic Hall and helped at the Melville Thrift Shop.

Predeceased by her parents, John and Mary; and son, Elgine. Anne leaves to cherish her memory: her beloved husband, Frank, of Melville; daughter, Eunice Novak of Melville; son, Lawrence of Winnipeg; grandchildren, Calvin, Colleen, Barry, Ricky and Chasity; great-grandchildren, Telanne, Nihtanis, Brianne, Brayden, Jessica, Jack, William, Mary, Brianna, Kristopher and Justin; great-great-grandchildren, Cameron and Thereese; brothers, Ted Fiforowich, Joseph Fiforowich and Glenn Fiforowich; sister, Sylvia Fiforowich; as well as nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were by Bailey’s Funeral Home, Melville.