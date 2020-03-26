COUNCIL – Gene

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of husband, father, brother, uncle and grandpa, Gene Council, who died in his shop with his boots on and wrenches in his hand on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the age of 77 years.

William Gene was born March 10, 1943, in Hamiota, MB, to Charles and Eva (nee Breed) Council. He attended school at Harding, MB.

Gene moved to Melville in 1971, where he met his wife, Linda. They were married Oct. 11, 1975. During his life, Gene had worked with Melville Motors, Northern Motors and numerous places in Melville. He was well known for his mechanical abilities, fixing everything from lawn mowers to combines. For a time, Gene and Linda also operated a mobile food stand; this was a social time for Gene to visit and joke with the Melville community. He enjoyed people and being around them. Anyone could stop by his garage on Highway 47 north at any time and have a good, fun conversation with him. His caring, gentle nature was known to all.

Gene’s children and grandchildren were the joy of his life. Watching all their accomplishments gave him so much pleasure. He always had a loving story to tell about them.

Predeceased by his parents and two sisters in infancy, Gene leaves to mourn his passing: his wife, Linda; his son, Eddie (Dawn) of White City, grandchildren Brittany, Travis, Tyler and Gabe; his son, Trevor of Melville; his siblings, Janice Stanley of Brandon, MB, and Clark (Carole) Council of Lethbridge, AB. He will be sorely missed by nieces and nephews, members of Linda’s family, other relatives and friends. Rest in peace, Gene.

A private graveside service was held for family members Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Melville City Cemetery, with the Rev. Brian Mee officiating. A public memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.